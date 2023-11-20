Group Life: Dead soldiers’ families to receive N18.4bn benefits

The Chief of Army Staff, COAS, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, has said it will soon begin payment of the outstanding N18.4 billion Group Life claims to families of late Nigerian Army personnel.

He disclosed this in Ibadan during the closing ceremony of the Second Regimental Sergeant Majors, RSMs, 2023 Convention in Ibadan, with the theme “Leveraging Sound Administration for Highly Motivated Force and Operational Efficiency in the Nigerian Army.”

He said: ”The money will soon be paid to the families of the departed personnel, who died in the line of duty.”while assuring that the fund has been approved by President Bola Tinubu while the National Assembly has also appropriated it.

”This is in the force’s health facilities, such as the construction and renovation of hospitals in Lagos and Kaduna, as well as education facilities and construction of befitting houses, among others.

“These are other several welfare efforts, and this is because my focus is to keep the morale of our troops high as they discharge their constitutional duties.”

On the theme of the convention, he said: “It was designed to position officers to a high winning level that will enable them confront all forms of security challenges facing Nigeria as a nation.”

Related