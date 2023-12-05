Group Life Benefits: Agonising moment for dead workers’ families

Disobedience to extant laws and poor implementation of Group Life insurance cover for Nigerian workers have put families of deceased bread winners in more pains. SUNDAY OJEME reports

Nigerian workers have been known to withstand the poorest working conditions in their workplaces. Based on the need to sustain themselves and family members, some have had to go through very gruesome experiences to remain in their jobs amid meagre salaries and poor allowances. The situation has even been made worse, over time, by the frustrations the families face in trying to get the insurance benefits whenever they lose their bread winner. This is despite the fact that the laws guiding the policy are well in place and known to the government and other stakeholders. In the last 24 years of the country’s democratic government, not much has changed for Nigerian workers in terms of welfare. Except for some private sectors like oil and gas and some revenue generating agencies of government, the average Nigerian worker has, over the years, remained the first and major casualty of government’s economic and policy changes and failure.

Workers’ struggles

The struggle to earn reasonable pay and get a boost in welfare has always been met with stiff resistance from employers of labour. For the employer, more value is placed on profit and business sustainability than the welfare of the employee. The poor implementation of the Group Life policy for employees has resonated over and over again. Despite these shortcomings, it is ironic that the Federal Government would further default in its own legal policy when it comes to ‘rewarding’ deceased workers by watching insurance firms and brokers failing to pay their claims under the Group Life Insurance Policy. Government’s culpability is obvious in the menance, as findings revealed that no fewer than 5,535 families of federal workers who died between April 2018 and July 2019 were denied insurance compensation as the Federal Government sometime failed to pay the necessary premium, which is over N15 billion annually. Figures obtained from the National Pension Commission on approval of death benefits showed that relatives of the deceased federal workers filed for death benefits claims between April 2018 and July 2019 but were denied.

Government’s failure

Operators in the industry have often lamented that the Federal Government, the biggest customer of the insurance industry, had failed to provide cover for its workers. To further complicate the situation, even some states that used to have the Group Life Insurance Policy for workers had also stopped paying premium. The Group Life Insurance Policy is part of the Pension Reform Act 2014, which states that “Employers shall maintain life insurance policy in favour of the employee for a minimum of three times the annual total emolument of the employee.” Under the Insurance Act 2003, Statutory Group Life Insurance requires that in addition to the statutory pension contributions that employers and employees must remit, the employer is also to make group life premium payment in favour of the employee for a minimum of three times his annual emolument. In this scenario, employees who are outside the Group Life cover are tactically denied actual benefits but only compensated based on the personal consideration of their employers. Findings by our correspondent over time revealed that government at all levels as well as some insurance companies have failed hugely in this regard as families and breadwinners have been denied the supposed benefits, thus, by extension, further robbing the dead employees.

Victim’s agony

Specifically, an investigation by New Telegraph revealed the sad tale of an employee of Federal Government, whose benefits under the Group Life Policy is yet to be paid to the children eight years after her demise. Findings revealed that the children of a former senior official of Federal Ministry of Health, who died in 2014, have been going through difficulties in getting their mother’s claims in the last seven years. While the broker claimed that it had long processed the documents and forwarded to the insurance company for payment, investigation revealed a different thing entirely as it only forwarded a copy of the death notification to the insurance firm in October 2020, after receiving the notification from the ministry about five years earlier. Speaking with our correspondent, one of the woman’s daughters said the insurance broker commissioned by the Federal Ministry of Health to pursue the claims had been playing hide and seek withclaims after five years. “We need to do training for the ministries, departments and agencies on their roles because they don’t file the claims on time.” To ensure responsibility on its part, the Federal Government, though played a major role in the failure, recently reaffirmed that it would no longer tolerate non-payment of claims to deceased workers’ families by insurance firms the moment premiums are paid in this regard. Speaking with New Telegraph on the current step to flush the culpable insurance firms out of Federal Government’s Group Life account, a top broker and current President, Nigerian Council of Registered Insurance Brokers (NCRIB), Mr. Tunde Oguntade, had said that the Office of the Head of Service constituted a technical committee to exclude insolvent underwriters. According to him, “the Office of Head of Service has a technical team that is working on that. They are trying to be sure that underwriters, who have issues, do not get on, but you know as long as anybody carries the licence of NAICOM, he is still a valid underwriter.” He said the HoS was working between the lines along with NAICOM to ensure only underwriters without blemish on their claims record receive premium from the Federal Government. Last line From all indications, it is obvious that the system appears to have collapsed, first on the part of government that put the law in place but failed to pay premium, and the insurance firms that should take measured steps to ensure benefits are paid whenever premium is collected. With more workers losing their jobs unexpectedly and not having much savings to fall back on, it is disheartening to be alive and know for sure that nothing will accrue to one’s family as the breadwinner in the event of death while in active service. To encourage the workforce and guard against corruption, it is expedient for the Federal Government to reinforce commitment towards Group Life policy implementation by paying premium regularly just as the insurance and pension industry regulators also make it a matter of urgency for the operators to pay the necessary claims in order to spur a healthy workforce and give value to the family and, by extension, the country