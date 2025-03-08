Group Launches Women In AI Fellowship In Kwara

Share

In line with its commitment to bridging the gender gap in the technology sector, a nonprofit organisation, Webfala Digital Skills for All Initiative (WDSFAI), has launched its ‘Women in AI Fellowship’ to train Nigerian women to become Artificial Intelligence (AI) engineers.

New Telegraph gathered that the initiative, which was unveiled in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, would empower no fewer than 20 women in its “inaugural cohort with in-demand AI development skills over a four-month intensive training period.”

Speaking at the event, the Executive Director of WDSFAI, Nafisat Bakare, stated that the initiative is in alignment with global efforts to promote gender equality in STEM fields, ensuring that women are not only consumers but are also active players and creators of transformative digital solutions.

She revealed that over 400 applications were received for the first cohort of the fellowship, but only 20 applicants were selected through a rigorous process.

According to her, the fellowship would still provide participants with hands-on AI training, soft skills training, mentorship by industry experts, and practical application of AI concepts to solve real-world challenges.

Bakare, who was represented at the event by the organisation’s Project Lead for STEM and Digital Literacy, Qodijah Lawal, said her organisation was committed to seeing Nigerian women thrive in AI careers and contribute meaningfully to the sector.

“Women are largely underrepresented in tech and AI fields. We aim to change this narrative with our Women in AI Fellowship and other programmes that we have designed to empower women and girls. We are committed to equipping them with the skills to drive innovation and sustainable development using AI while also attaining financial independence.

“This fellowship is more than just a learning experience; it’s a transformative opportunity to gain skills, build networks, and shape the future of AI in Nigeria and beyond,” she noted.

In his remarks, an AI Expert and consultant to the fellowship, Ridwan Ilelaboye, congratulated the fellows and urged them to stay dedicated throughout the program, saying, “The journey won’t be easy, but with commitment and resilience, you will succeed.”

Ilelaboye explained that the fellowship curriculum was designed to cover key areas of artificial intelligence, including machine learning, data science, AI ethics and how to deploy AI solutions across sectors such as healthcare, education, finance, and sustainable development.

“This is more than just a programme, it’s a gateway to innovation, career growth, and breaking barriers in AI. The resources are here, the support is strong, and the possibilities are endless. Now, it’s up to you to maximize this opportunity and make a lasting impact,” he said.

The trainers engaged in the fellowship, Abdulsamad Abduljeleel and Benjamin Ogbonna, urged the fellows to be committed, consistent, and curious throughout the fellowship.

They reassured them of their support in ensuring they acquire the required knowledge and skills to excel in AI and become industry leaders who can leverage AI for innovation and societal impact.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

