Group Launches To Promote, Project, Defend APC Programmes In Lagos

Some politicians in Lagos State have launched a group, ‘The Progressives Group Lagos ‘, to promote, project and defend the programmes, policies and agenda of the All Progressives Congress (APC), both at the state and national level.

The group, in a statement announcing its launch on Wednesday, congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of their 65th Independence anniversary.

The statement by its Chairman, Shakiru Agiyon Wusu, and Publicity Secretary, Prince Adewale Samson, said it is committed to the progress and advancement of the state

The group said it is ready to proffer solutions to challenges and policies to leaders at the state and federal levels.

“We congratulate Nigerians, and especially Lagosians and wish them a Happy Independence Day Celebration. And we have chosen an auspicious day like today to launch our group, “The Progressives Group Lagos. And also present our agenda to the media and the general public.

“As the name suggests, we are advocates for social reforms, domiciled in Lagos and committed to the continuous progress of Lagos State, and the advancement and equitable distribution of democratic dividends to the good people of the state of aquatic splendour.

“We came together primarily to promote, project and defend the programmes, policies and agenda of the APC, both at the state and national level.

“We are a group of young and unassuming, thoroughbred Lagos politicians who have been actively involved in the grassroots politics of the state for the past three decades.

“We are ready and committed to the progress and advancement of our dear state and to proffer solutions to our challenges and policies to our leaders, and then use our experiences gathered over the years for a better and prosperous Lagos State.

“We shall be having quarterly interventions on the polity henceforth. We have a dream for a transformative and progressive Lagos State, and leadership is the capacity to translate vision into reality.”