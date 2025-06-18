Group Launches Smart Farming Initiative In Plateau

Share

A non-governmental organization known as Teva Foods has taken step towards addressing food insecurity, youth unemployment, and climate change with the launch of the Jos-1 Greenhouse Farm Estate in Plateau State.

The Chef Executive Officer of the Organization Mr Chima Christian speaking during the launch of the greenhouse farm estate in Jos, the Plateau State capital on Wednesday, said the project focuses on smart farming and youth training, aiming to empower young Nigerians to see agriculture as a viable business.

According to him the greenhouse farm estate, which houses 12,400 bell pepper plants, utilizes precision farming techniques to maximize yields while minimizing waste, saying this approach ensures that each plant receives exactly what it needs, reducing the environmental impact of farming.

He added that the facility also serves as a training ground for young people, equipping them with practical skills in organic and smart agriculture.

Christian emphasized the need to move beyond traditional farming methods, encouraging young people to get involved in smart farming. “Agriculture needs to move beyond the hands of elderly subsistence farmers,” he said.

“We’re empowering young minds to see farming as a viable business, and the organization plans to replicate this model across the country, creating a value chain ecosystem that involves suppliers, transporters, and service providers.”

Also Speaking an expert from Atmosphere Nigeria, Mr Desmond Chollom noted the importance of greenhouses in adapting to climate change and reversing the decline in agricultural productivity.

“We can’t keep doing agriculture the same way and expect a different result,” he said. “This is part of climate change adaptation.”

Chollom urged governments to support the emerging green economy by creating enabling environments for smart farming to thrive.

“Smart farming is the engine now The government must key into it and support access to technology, training, and markets”, he said.

New Telegraph report thats the project has already made a positive impact on young interns like Mercy Chineke, who gained practical knowledge and confidence in pursuing her passion for organic farming

She said the programme has given her practical knowledge and the confidence to pursue her passion for organic farming.

“I have always been passionate about green farming, and this project is a great opportunity. I also hope to pass on what I learn to others who are interested,”

“Agriculture, especially smart farming, is the future. We need to take it seriously and get involved, not just here in Jos, but wherever we are.”

