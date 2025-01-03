Group Launches Campaign Against Online Child Exploitation In Kwara

Share

As part of efforts to tackle the rising threat of online exploitation among children, a nonprofit organisation, Pristine SACC Education and Technology Initiative, has launched a campaign aimed at educating students and teachers about the dangers of Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM).

The Organisation’s Executive Director, Umar Aisha, in a statement, said the internet has become an integral part of young people’s lives, and the risks associated with digital spaces have grown exponentially, saying this informed the launching of the CSAM campaign.

“Recognising the urgent need for intervention, Pristine SACC rolled out a comprehensive programme designed to equip students with knowledge and tools to navigate the online world safely.

The campaign focused on critical issues such as emotional catfishing, online blackmail, and exposure to harmful content while empowering educators to become frontline advocates for digital safety,” he said.

Aisha disclosed that the campaign which was launched in November last year, had seen staff and volunteers of the organisation reaching out to 10 senior secondary schools in Ilorin, Kwara State, where they directly engaged over 500 students in interactive workshops and knowledge-sharing sessions.

“These workshops, which are ongoing address real-life scenarios, providing students with practical skills to identify and respond to online threats. The team also distributed over 500 CSAM Visual Guides, which we specially designed to be age-appropriate, engaging, and informative.

“The 20+ page materials simplify complex topics, breaking them into digestible sections that cover everything from identifying suspicious online behaviours to understanding consent and reporting abuse. The campaign also leverages social media advocacy as an essential tool for amplifying its reach,” he disclosed.

The statement also quoted Hassan Shuaib, the organisation’s Programme Manager as saying that the CSAM initiative was about creating a culture of awareness and responsibility, adding that Pristine SACC was committed to training educators and students, and ensuring that schools’ sustainable structures in place to address digital safety concerns.

“The campaign will incorporate the expertise of an Educational Psychologist, who will mentor students for one year, offering emotional and psychological support as they navigate digital spaces. This long-term mentorship will ensure that the program’s impact extends beyond the initial workshops and materials distribution.

“As the CSAM campaign continues to gain momentum, we call on stakeholders, government agencies, parents, and the public to join hands in supporting this noble cause.

By working together, we can ensure that every child has the knowledge, confidence, and tools needed to thrive in the digital world without fear of exploitation.”

Amina Adeyemi, a senior secondary school student from one of the participating schools, who shared her thoughts on the initiative, said: “Before this training, I didn’t know how to recognize online predators or what to do if someone tried to blackmail me online. Now, I feel more confident and aware of how to protect myself.”

Similarly, Mrs Aisha Tolowoye, a school administrator in one of the participating schools, who attended one of the workshops, expressed her gratitude, saying: “This programme has opened my eyes to the digital risks our students face every day. With the training and materials provided, I now feel better equipped to guide and protect our learners.”

