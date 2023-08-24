Group Lauds Tinubu Over Tourist Minister Set To Empower Youth

…Unveils Face Of Osun Pageant 2023

A non-governmental organization, Face of Osun Initiatives has lauded President Bola Tinubu on the choice of Lola Ade-John as the minister of interior.

This is even as the Director of the group, Timmy Abiri at a press conference in Osogbo urged the government at all levels to engage youths in its bid to develop culture and tourism in the country.

Globally, the tourism industry contributes about 10 per cent to the global GDP.

According to Statista Research, in 2021, there were more than 2.4 million jobs in the travel and tourism sector in Nigeria. The sector is expected to scale up Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and create an average of 2.6 million employment opportunities yearly for the next decade.

To drive this dream to reality, the face of Osun initiatives has empowered over three hundred youths in Osun state in the past ten years.

Director of the group, Timmy Abiri while unveiling Face of Osun Pageant 2023, Season Eleven, Light Edition described the initiatives as a way to empower youth on culture, tourism and entrepreneurship development.

He stressed the need for the government to collaborate with stakeholders to provide job opportunities for youth through culture and tourism.

He expressed optimism that the new minister of tourism, Lola Ade-John will make significant improvements in the ministry by propelling it to a revenue-generating port for the government.

Abiri noted “It is time for Nigeria government to identify the potential of culture and tourism as a means of revenue generation. Fortunately, we are blessed with rich and incredible cultural artefacts and cultural heritage that can attract tourists from all over the world.

“ It’s only left for the government to tap into this opportunity and use that to boost the economy of the country.

“Government must also collaborate with stakeholders like this face of Osun initiatives to empower the youth and make them self-sufficient.

“About ten queens have emerged from this beauty pageant and all of them are doing well in the various fields of specialization.

“ This is the eleven edition and we’re working to present a grand prize of a car to the winner. This is added to the training and orientation that they will undergo during the audition, camping and grand finale.”

He added that registration is open to all residents of Osun State.

Abiri lamented that since they started the Face of Osun Pageant, previous administrations have never deemed it necessary to support them, urging the present administration under the leadership of Governor Ademola Adeleke to come to their aid by giving them necessary support.

“Since the beginning of this project ten years ago, I can say we have never realized up to 1 million from the state government. That means we got not up to 100 thousand annually from the state government for a multi-million naira project.

“But, we have hope that the present Governor, Senator Ademola Nurudeen Jackson Adeleke will like to support this project because is a governor who is so passionate about the development of youths in the state.”

He, however, asked the interested participants to message or call

+234 816 673 5096 for further information.

The state commissioner of information and public enlightenment, Hon Kolapo Alimi lauded the face of the Osun initiative stressing that the government is ready to partner with any collaborator on culture, tourism and youth development.

Co-sponsor and partner of the initiative, Mr Surajudeen Ajilesoro said the program apart from its potential to promote culture and tourism will boost the economy of the state.

He appealed for the support of the state government to ensure the success of the initiative.

Other dignitaries at the press conference were the special adviser to the state governor on tourism and culture, Hon Temitope Omitogun, Mr Aderemi Oladosu among others who commended the organisers for the good initiatives.