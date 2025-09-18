Group Lauds Tinubu Over Return Of Democratic Governance In Rivers

The Centre for Social and Economic Rights CSER) has commended President Bola Tinubu for lifting the six-month suspension of democratic structures in Rivers State.

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Nelson Ekujumi, the group praised the President for upholding the 1999 Constitution (as amended) by intervening in the state’s political crisis with the temporary emergency rule, which it said prevented a total breakdown of law and order and safeguarded national security.

“President Tinubu must be highly commended for being a responsive and responsible leader in preventing the degeneration of the political crisis in Rivers State into a national economic crisis by his timely declaration of emergency rule for six months in line with constitutional provisions. This laid the foundation for peace, law, and order to return to the state and paved the way for the restoration of democratic governance on September 18, 2025,” the statement read.

CSER also lauded the immediate past Sole Administrator of Rivers State, Vice Admiral Ibok Ete Ibas (rtd), for his role in stabilising the state during the period of emergency rule. The group noted that he rallied stakeholders to restore peace, law, and order in the state, commending his “creditable performance” while in office.

The organisation expressed gratitude to the retired military chief for his service to the nation even in retirement, while wishing him well in his future endeavours.

CSER, however, urged the Governor to learn from the events of the past six months by refraining from actions that undermine democracy and the constitution. It further advised him to uphold his oath of office by respecting the principles of separation of powers and recognising the roles of the three arms of government.