Group lauds Tinubu over Port Harcourt refinery

The Disciples of Jagaban (DOJ), a pro President Bola Tinubu group, has commended him for fulfilling his promise of making such that the Port Harcourt Refinery had commenced production.

DOJ in a statement by its National Coordinator, Abdulhakeem Adegoke Alawuje, said with President Tinubu’s commitment, Nigeria’s lost glory will soon return, and the country will take its pride of place in the comity of nations. Alawuje said President Tinubu had proven to the world that he knows what it takes to be president of a very complex country like Nigeria, particularly, considering the position of former president Olusegun Obasanjo who expressed doubt on the reactivation of the refineries and the fulfilment of the December deadline. NNPCL had last week announced the mechanical completion of the refinery in fulfilment of its pledge to complete phase one of the Port Harcourt Refinery by the end of 2023, and the subsequent streaming of phase two in 2024.