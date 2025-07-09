Group Lauds Tantita’s Efforts, Warns Against Tribalising Oil Security

The Izon Heritage Cultural Centre (ICHC) has praised Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL) for protecting oil pipelines in Niger Delta. It warned against tribalising security in the oil sector.

In a statement yesterday, ICHC Chairman Bodmas Kemepadei said Government Ekpemupolo aka Tompolo has through Tantita helped the country to improve crude oil production from 650,000 barrels per day to over 1.8 million barrels per day.

The group alleged that tribal sentiment was particularly by orchestrated by some Urhobo leaders and interests allegedly campaigning for the company’s removal from territories where it is executing its mandate competently.

The group stated Tompolo was not even living in luxury adding that “he is on the field daily, wearing boots, supervising sites, committed to securing national assets”.

On Tantita’s emergence as security surveillance contractor, the ICHC said TSSNL operations had led to the reduction of crime, rehabilitation of the waterways “as people are now going back to their traditional vocation.

ICHC asserted that over 40,000 persons are benefitting from the company’s operations compared to when the contract was handled by some persons from Itsekiri and their associates.