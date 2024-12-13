Group Lauds Security Agencies For Curbing Same Sex Relationships

Share

A civil society group, Inspiring Future Generation, has commended various security agencies for curbing gay and lesbian acts across the country.

A statement signed by the Convener, IFG, Comrade Olu Amuda, said prior to the current position, the situation was almost evolving into a dangerous crescendo that was no longer a secret or unforbidden among youths.

He also called for proper prosecution of culprits, who ended up escaping after being granted bail.

Specifically, he recalled the obscene behaviour of one Rebecca Oluwaseun Famuyiwa, who was arrested at about 9.30pm on Saturday, September 17, 2022 along with her lesbian partner while kissing and fondling each other at a popular lounge in the Alagbado area of Lagos.

She confessed to the crime and was subsequently arrested. After she was granted bail, she absconded to avoid prosecution while her partner, along with other female accomplices, who were holding a strictly private party in the lounge, has since been sentenced to four years imprisonment being first offender.

Similarly, the situation in an all female secondary schools located in Lagos State reached a pathetic and precarious situation when seven female students of the school were arrested, interrogated and detained in August 2022 by the police for holding a lesbian party at the residence of one of them near the school premises.

The seven students that included Regina ldowu Kehinde, Tosin David, Moromoke Akintunde and Aina Ogedenge who had just completed their final year examination were indicted and suspended by the school, pending the conclusion of the case by the Police.

The school was notorious for disturbing escapades in same sex affairs between the students and between some female teachers and female students as well.

Some of the indicted students have fled after securing bail to avoid prosecution in court, and effort has been intensified to apprehend them.

