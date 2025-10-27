Group Lauds Sanwo-Olu, Ojelabi For Holding APC Stakeholders Meeting

The Progressives Group has praised Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, for organising a stakeholders meeting in the state.

The group, in a statement issued by its Chairman, Hon. Wusu Shakiru Ajiyon and the Publicity Secretary, Prince Adewale Samson, said the meeting has demonstrated unity within the Lagos APC.

According to the group, APC in Lagos State came together for a strategic stakeholders meeting, all thanks to Governor Sanwo-Olu and Pastor Ojelabi, Lagos State Chairman of APC, for the bold initiative for public officials to give an account of the Renewed Hope Programmes of President Bola Tinubu: an administration.

The group said the key highlights of the meeting include the following: the endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term in the 2027 general election, dissemination of information on Tinubu’s achievements and commitment to progressive governance and nation-building on its Renewed Hope Agenda.

‎It noted that the stakeholders emphasised the importance of voter registration by announcing cash rewards for top-performing various local and grassroots structures. 1 million naira for polling units, 5 million for wards and 20 million naira for LGA with the highest registration and massive mobilisation of support for President Tinubu’s re-election bid come 2027.

The group stated that the sustainability of the stakeholders meeting should be established for review of the progress, successes, shortcomings and challenges with clear goals of proffering strategic improvement solutions.

‎The group also identify with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s Themes Plus agenda that promises to continue their support for the governor to finish well in the remaining 2 years, that Lagos State stands tall today because of unity, courage, and foresight.

“It is a living testimony that progress is possible when vision meets action. What they witness at Eko Hotel is more than a political gathering—it is the convergence of hope, strategy, and continuity.

“It is a reminder that when leaders listen, engage, and act with purpose, citizens begin to dream again for a Better Future.

“W‎e promised to partner with the leadership of APC on grassroots sensitisation of the party’s election programs, massive mobilisation of the grass-roots, Support for the next governor of Lagos State and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

“‎We are ready and committed to the progress and advancement of our dear state and to proffer solutions to our challenges and Policies to our leaders, and then use our experiences gathered over the years for a better and prosperous Lagos State.”