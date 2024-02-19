Group Lauds Otti For Flagging Off Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara-Abiriba-Ohafia Road Reconstruction

A socio-cultural organization of the Ohafia people of Abia State, Obu Ohafia, has commended Governor Alex Otti over the ongoing reconstruction of the 67-kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara Abiriba-Ohafia Road.

Otti, who flagged off the road reconstruction on February 7, assured of its speedy completion as three contractors have been mobilized to handle different sections of the road.

A statement by Mr Charles Kalu, publicity secretary of Obu Ohafia said the governor’s gesture in flagging off the reconstruction of the all-important road is worthy of commendation.

The statement reads: “OBU Ohafia wishes to commend your administration for the flag off to reconstruct all these important roads in Abia State, and in particularly the 67 Kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Akara -Abiriba-Ohafia Road in line with your vision for the transformation of Abia State.

“Embarking on these projects strategically demonstrates a commitment to open the State for economic growth and prosperity, and attract necessary investment opportunities needed in our dear State.

“It is no doubt, your unwavering resolve to truly make Abia State the first in terms of good governance, infrastructural development, urban renewal as well as social reorientation through your political pluralism is looking feasible.”