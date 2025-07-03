Group Lauds Oluyede’s Leadership As COAS

A civil society organisation, the Leadership Center for Civil and Post-Trauma Rehabilitation, has commended Lieutenant General Olufemi Oluyede for what it described as transformational leadership since his appointment as the Chief of Army Staff.

In a statement signed by its Director, Babanagari Suleiman (fcai), the group said Oluyede’s assumption of office marked a significant turning point for the Nigerian Army, noting that his inclusive governance approach has strengthened inter-agency collaboration with key security stakeholders, including the National Security Adviser, Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of Air Staff, and the Minister of Defence.

According to the group, Oluyede has demonstrated strategic thinking and decisive leadership in addressing the complex security challenges facing the nation, including threats from Boko Haram, Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), and foreign mercenaries.

Under his leadership, the Army has recorded major operational gains. These include the elimination of over 13,500 Boko Haram fighters, the recovery of more than 11,000 weapons, and the surrender of over 124,000 insurgents and their families. Operations in areas such as the Timbuktu Triangle, Marte-Dikwa axis, and Lake Chad Islands have resulted in the neutralisation of several notorious terrorist commanders, including Abu Fatima, Abu Maryam, and Abu Modu.

The group noted that Oluyede’s multifaceted approach combines the identification of terrorist networks and informants, strategic counter-insurgency operations, and robust collaboration with the Multi-National Joint Task Force and Civilian Joint Task Force. His leadership, it added, has motivated troops and enhanced morale, even in the face of operational challenges and losses.

The statement praised the Chief of Army Staff’s ability to inspire confidence and loyalty among personnel through empathy, effective communication, and a deep understanding of the demands of military service. The Army, the group said, has seen improved operational effectiveness, better relations with local communities, and enhanced cooperation with other security agencies.

Describing Oluyede’s leadership as legendary, the group said his tenure has brought a renewed sense of purpose to the military and redefined the Army’s posture in the fight against terrorism and insecurity.

The group called on the Federal Government to provide the necessary resources to support the military’s mission and encouraged international partners to collaborate with Nigeria in intelligence sharing, capacity building, and humanitarian support for conflict-affected communities.

It expressed confidence that the future of the Nigerian Army under Oluyede’s leadership remains bright, with prospects for sustained security gains and stronger global partnerships.

According to the group, the legacy of Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede will be remembered for generations as one marked by strategic foresight, operational excellence, and a commitment to national peace and security.