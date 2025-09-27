Group Lauds Nathaniel Idowu Foundation

The Nathaniel Idowu Foundation is once again, leading Nigeria sports group, the Friends of Nigeria Sports (FNS).

In a statement signed by Secretary General of FNS, Mrs Adetoun Ogune, on behalf of the national coordinator, Chief Diepreye Thompson, the group praised the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation, noting how it has continued to contribute to the empowerment and development of youth and football in Lagos.

She said: “We recognise the immeasurable impacts, the activities of this Foundation on the lives of over 4,000 youths and budding footballers in the Ajegunle area of Lagos State, where Chief Yemi Idowu constructed 19 pitches that includes 10, 5-aside fields and 8, 7-side pitches and one full size field at popular Maracana stadium, in the Tolu area of Ajegunle.

“We must also say a big thank you to Chief Yemi Idowu and the Nathaniel Idowu Foundation for bringing renewed hope and of course, giving life to the hapless kids and youths at the grassroots level, who now believe that their future is bright.

“The Foundation also gives us an annual football retreat that features the likes of Super Eagles stars, Wilfred Ndidi, Victor Osimhen, Frank Onyeka and many others, who have become permanently etched in the hearts of the highly impressionable kids, who have continued to be inspired and motivated by this event.

“These young boys and girls not only get to see and meet their idols physically; they also get food, drinks, educational materials and other gifts from the foundation.

“This is immense and we say, thank you to the management of the foundation.”