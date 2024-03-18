New Telegraph

Group Lauds Mutfwang for Appointing Women, Youth

A group under the aegis of Concerned Patriotic Plateau Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Stakeholders has commended Governor Caleb Mutfwang for considering women and youths for appointments. Coordinator Gyang Ishaku at a press conference at the weekend in Jos and described the gesture of the governor as a unique fit that has never been experienced on the Plateau.

He said: “The appointment of mostly youths and women to the State Executive Council, as well as special advisers and chief executives of agencies of government, is a unique feat that has never been experienced in the history of Plateau. “It shows your belief in ensuring continuity and governance.”

