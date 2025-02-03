Group Lauds Kaduna Lawmaker Over Projects Delivery, Youth Empowerment

Share

A group, the Kaduna Good Governance Agenda (KGGA), has commended Hon. Ahmed Munir, member representing Lere Federal Constituency and Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, for his outstanding achievements in infrastructure development and youth empowerment.

The group, in a statement co-signed by its President, Bello Mohammed and Secretary General, Richard Augustine on Sunday in Abuja, noted that Munir has provided gainful employment, empowerment schemes, and infrastructure that have significantly improved the socioeconomic security of his constituents.

While noting that Lere has become the model federal constituency in Kaduna to the envy of others, the group said it was particularly impressed with the ongoing infrastructural revolution in Lere, which has never been witnessed in the entire state.

The statement partly reads: “Hon. Munir’s impressive project portfolio includes the construction of Kudaru Jos-Kaduna road, the ongoing construction of Yarkasuwa road, and the mega construction of 11 bridges.

