Group Lauds Kaduna Lawmaker, Munir Over Projects Delivery, Youth Empowerment

Share

The Kaduna Good Governance Agenda (KGGA) has commended Hon. Ahmed Munir, member representing Lere Federal Constituency and Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, for his outstanding achievements in infrastructure development and youth empowerment.

The group in a statement co-signed by its President, Bello Mohammed and Secretary General, Richard Augustine on Sunday in Abuja, noted that Munir has provided gainful employment, empowerment schemes, and infrastructure that have significantly improved the socioeconomic security of his constituents.

While noting that Lere has become the model federal constituency in Kaduna to the envy of others, the group said it was particularly impressed with the ongoing infrastructural revolution in Lere, which has never been witnessed in the entire state.

The statement partly reads: “Hon. Munir’s impressive project portfolio includes the construction of Kudaru Jos-Kaduna road, the ongoing construction of Yarkasuwa road, and the mega construction of 11 bridges, including Nasarawa Bridge, Jan Kasa Bridge, and Limoro Bridge, among others,” the statement said.

“Additionally, he has facilitated the construction of the Abadawa-Lere road and the 26.7 Billion Naira construction project of a 2×60 MVA 132/33 KV substation with the installation of a 500 KVA transformer.

“His dedication to empowering young people is particularly noteworthy. By providing opportunities for skills acquisition, education, and employment, he has inspired a new generation of leaders and change-makers who are equipped to drive positive change and promote sustainable development.”

The group added that Hon. Munir has demonstrated exceptional leadership, resulting in his appointment as the Ecowas Parliament Vice Chairman on Infrastructure, and has urged him to continue his good work, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and commerce.

“We applaud Hon. Ahmed Munir for his selfless service and dedication to the people of Lere Federal Constituency. His achievements serve as a shining example of good governance and effective representation,” the statement added.

“As a champion of youth empowerment and socioeconomic development, Hon. Munir has earned a reputation as a leader who truly cares about the welfare of his people.

“We urge Hon. Munir to continue his good work, particularly in the areas of infrastructure development, youth empowerment, and commerce. To other Kaduna lawmakers, we advise that you take a cue from Hon. Munir’s exemplary leadership.

“Emulate his dedication to serving the people and promoting socioeconomic development in your respective constituencies. Collaborate with stakeholders, including business leaders and community organizations, to identify and address the unique challenges facing your constituents.”

Share

Please follow and like us: