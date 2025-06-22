Group Lauds Judiciary For Not Remanding Akpoti-Uduaghan

Share

A civil society group, Action Collective, has commended the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Maitama for granting the senator representing Kogi central in the National Assembly, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, bail, despite Federal Government’s insistence on her being remanded in prison custody.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, Justice Chizoba Orji, rejected the Federal Government to remand the Akpoti-Uduaghan in prison custody pending trial, and admitted her to bail in the some of N50 million and a surety in like sum

Justice Orji based her ruling on the bail application on what he called “sufficient evidence” before the court showing Akpoti-Uduagha’s willingness to face trial.

In a statement signed by Action Collective’s National Coordinator, Mr. Teddy Onyejuwe, the group also commended the former Education Minister, Oby Ezekwesili, human rights activist; Aisha Yusuf and a host of other supporters for their presence.

Akpoti-Uduaghan was arraigned on a three-count charge bordering on criminal defamation, with the Federal Government as the complainant, but the case lists Godswill Akpabio, the Senate President, and Yahaya Bello, the former governor of Kogi state, as nominal complainants The charges were filed on May 16, 2025, in suit number CR/297/25.

The Action Collective also called on the Police to, as a matter of urgency, and in all fairness attend to the various petitions written to it by Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan. It expressed its confidence in the judiciary, believing that the courts will continue to uphold the rule of law and resist being used as a tool for political witch-hunt.

