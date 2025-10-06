Group Lauds FG, Edo Govt For Facilitating Museum Of W’frican Arts In Benin

The Board of Trustees of the Edo Unity League has lauded the Federal Government and the Government of Edo State for facilitating the siting of the Museum of West African Arts( MOWAA )in Benin City, Edo State.

The group said the edifice meant to house the Museum of West African Arts( MOWAA) depicts the indefatigable nature of the Benin cultural heritage in the comity of African cultural entities.

Coordinator General, Edo Unity League, Prof. Akenuwa Obarogie, who made the commendation in a statement he signed and made available to journalists in Benin City after a steering committee meeting on the inauguration of a Cultural Renaissance Summit on Monday, noted that the beautiful edifice has confirmed that the Benin nation is the centre for culture in the African continent.

He said, “That the Benin nation is the centre of a cultural microcosm in Africa is a truism that cannot be tainted; therefore, the preservation as well as the commercial subscription to the Museum’s services is a sacred duty that the average Edo man and woman owes the world-class heritage viewing destination.

“The recent endorsement of the Museum of West African Arts in a viral video by a worldwide Arts and Culture intellectual, High Priest Osemwengie Ebohon, is worthy of emulation, and this deserves commendation.

“We respectfully call on all public and private tertiary institutions to make the Museum a point of reference in practicals and research explorations.

“We also called on cultural and business entities in Nigeria and the diaspora to rally the Museum to succeed exceedingly, and to attract other multinational cultural heritage investments in our dear State”. He declared.

The Museum of West African Arts( MOWAA), when completed, will be a centre for research and exploration and will house artefacts from the West African subregion.