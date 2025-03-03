Group Lauds Edda LG Boss Over Market Construction

Share

A group, Mezia Edda Grassroot Movement, has lauded the Chairman of Edda Local Government Area of Ebonyi State, Chima Ekumankama, for embarking on the construction of ultra-modern market in the area.

The Organizing Secretary of the Organization, Okoro Orji Patrick, gave the commendation at the weekend when the group paid a courtesy visit to the council boss.

He said the market known as “Eke Nte Ite, when completed would bring economic prosperity to the people.

He said: “Our visit is to intimate you of our activities and to commend you for embarking on laudable projects that have impacted positively on the lives of the people.”

