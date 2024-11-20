Group Lauds Aviation Minister Over Improved Global Rating

Share

The Good Governance Advocates for Nigeria (GGAN) has lauded the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo on the recently improved global ratings.

The Executive Director of the group, Dr Opialu Fabian who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja, noted that the aviation sector has witnessed a spectacular turnaround, with notable milestones achieved under the leadership of Keyamo in the past year.

According to him, Keyamo’s focused leadership and intentional reforms have fostered interpersonal relationships, trade, and economic expansion and development and also, his strong commitment to safety has strengthened Nigeria’s compliance with global standards.

Fabian who noted that the Minister’s proactive interaction with aviation sector stakeholders has guaranteed inclusivity and conformity to international best practices, added that operators in the sector now have more confidence, creating a sense of hope for personal collaboration and business development.

While emphasising that the Ministry has significantly improved safety protocols, earning accolades from international bodies, Fabian further said the smooth execution of the Cape Town Convention was among Keyamo’s notable achievements which demonstrates the Federal Government’s dedication to bringing aircraft financing and leasing in line with worldwide standards.

According to him, these achievements align with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, focusing on infrastructural development, economic diversification, and international partnerships.

Fabian further said that the Minister has also emphasized human capital development by sponsoring training programmes that improve aviation personnel abilities through international collaborations.

He said: “For the record, the Honourable Minister has achieved more than just operations and infrastructure, though of particular relevance is his emphasis on the development of human capital. Mr Keyamo understood that to create a successful aviation and aerospace sector, he needs to create successful individuals, and it was in this light the Ministry sponsored training programs that improve the abilities of aviation personnel through collaborations with international aviation organizations.

“This strategy makes sure that the reforms in place are sustainable and gets the industry ready for new challenges that could be handled by competent individuals. In addition, Mr Keyamo’s dedication to promoting diverse global partnerships has given Nigeria new prospects.

“His foresight in creating good policies and reforms has improved the industry’s reputation internationally and drawn in foreign direct investment by fortifying relationships with overseas aviation associations and financiers. Evidently, the Minister’s focus on transparency and accountability in the management of aviation resources has enhanced public trust.

“The tales of mismanagement and misappropriation of funds are now a closed chapter in our aviation sector. For sustainability within the sector and entrenching a mindset of equity among the citizens, Mr Keyamo obtained approval from the Federal Executive Council (FEC) to withdraw the ticket payment exemption granted to highly placed Nigerians at the nation’s airports.

“His sagacious approach in sweeping through the Ministry has shown a steadfast commitment and positioning of a sector that’s delivering value to Nigerians while adhering to global best practices.

“However, while there are still small issues such as operating costs, inadequate infrastructure, and regulatory barriers, nonetheless, we have faith that these problems will be successfully resolved by the Honourable Minister’s comprehensive reform strategy.

“Moreover, in position and retaining a man who has proved himself worthy through his work a commitments, It is clear that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s innovative leadership was essential to the aviation sector’s achievements. These accomplishments have been made possible by the backing and policy guidance of the president’s administration.

“It is worth mentioning that Nigeria’s aviation sector now serves as a model for other African nations. The reforms and achievements under Mr. Keyamo’s leadership have positioned the country as a leader in aviation, showcasing what can be accomplished through strategic vision and collaborative effort.

“The Nigerian aviation sector is on an upward trajectory under the leadership of Hon. Festus Keyamo. While reflecting on the milestones of the past year, it is undoubtedly clear that the aviation sector is on a trajectory of growth and sustainability. This progress speaks so much of the Honourable Minister’s dedication, expertise, and passion for excellence.”

The group urged stakeholders to support Keyamo’s initiatives, highlighting the sector’s far-reaching implications for Nigeria’s economy and global reputation.

Share

Please follow and like us: