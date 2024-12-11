Group Lauds Alia’s Infrastructural Devt, Holds One-Million Man March

Share

No fewer than 100 groups have thrown their weight behind the Governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia, for his dedication and commitment to the welfare of the people.

The groups during a one-million-man march in demonstration of their solidarity with Alia’s administration led by the Benue Youth for Development (BEYD), particularly acknowledged the contribution of the governor to the welfare of civil servants and pensioners which was lost in the past administration, and acknowledged the infrastructural development in the state within a short time in office

Convener of the movement, Krayzetee Terver noted that not only has the governor restored the dignity of labour, but he has brought back the zeal in public service.

He said: “When you look at the pace of social welfare, infrastructure development, peace and security as compared to the recent past administrations, you will be able to justify while Benue youths are happy.

“The governor is so far doing well as everyone can attest, so there’s no need for distraction, politics has its season” He maintained that the time for governance should be dedicated to service to the people rather than bitterness.”

Other achievements listed by the groups include; minimum wage implementation, social welfare, the provision of subsidized farm inputs to farmers, peace efforts in Sankera and state-wide infrastructure.

The groups while chanting solidarity songs converged at the Benue State University’s first campus and marched through the city centre to the popular IBB square where supporters from across the 23 local government councils and their chairman were on the ground to receive the youths in solidarity with the governor.

The occasion was used as a platform to sensitize the youth on the need for active participation in the new development agenda which forms the hallmark of the Alia administration.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"