Group Lauds Adeola, Bichi Over 2025 Budget Scrutiny

Share

The Good Governance Advocates of Africa (GGAA) has commended the joint National Assembly Committee on Appropriations, co-chaired by Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola and Rt. Hon.. Abubakar Bichi, for their meticulous scrutiny of the 2025 Appropriation Bill.

In a statement signed by its Director, Dr Francis Martins, the group said the committee demonstrated dedication to ensuring the budget aligns with Nigeria’s development priorities.

Recall that President Bola Tinubu recently signed the ₦54.99 trillion 2025 Appropriation Bill into law, marking a significant milestone in Nigeria’s budgeting process.

The GGAA applauded the joint committee for their thorough approach, ensuring the budget is inclusive, equitable, and aligned with the yearnings of citizens.

The group said they are particularly impressed by the exceptional leadership, hard work and expertise of Senator Adeola and Rt. Hon. Bichi – guiding the committee’s work with a commitment to transparency, accountability, and responsiveness to Nigerians’ needs.

“Senator Adeola’s ability to build consensus and facilitate collaboration among committee members was instrumental in ensuring the budget’s successful passage,” the statement added.

“His dedication to the committee’s work is a reflection of his passion for good governance and his commitment to the well-being of Nigerians. Hon. Buchi has also demonstrated remarkable leadership and dedication to the committee’s work.

“His ability to work seamlessly with Senator Adeola has been a key factor in the committee’s success. Under his leadership, the committee has ensured that the budget is equitable, inclusive, and responsive to the needs of Nigerians.

“The two leaders demonstrated transparency and accountability throughout the budgeting process, ensuring that the committee’s work is guided by the principles of good governance and that the budget is aligned with the nation’s development priorities.

“The synergy between Senator Adeola and Rt. Hon.. Bichi has been a key factor in the committee’s success. Their ability to work together seamlessly, leveraging each other’s strengths and expertise, has been a remarkable example of effective leadership and collaboration.”

The GGAA urged other committees of the National Assembly to emulate the example set by the Committee on Appropriations.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

