Group Laments Poor Implementation Of Child Rights’ Law In Ogun

The Child Protection Network (CPN), on Wednesday, lamented what it called poor implementation of the Child Rights Act in Ogun State.

The National Coordinator of CPN, Olakunle Sanni spoke at a session with stakeholders and students organized by the CPN in commemoration of the 2023 Girl Child Day.

Sanni attributed the increasing cases of child abuse and molestation in the state to the poor implementation of the Child Rights law in the state.

He lamented that sexual abuse and other challenges confronting girls are on the increase in the state despite the existence of the law protecting them.

According to him, communities in the state do not believe that there are laws as they take actions based on how they feel, and they think the girls should be.

Sanni asked the government to redouble its efforts in implementing the law in order to guarantee full protection for the girl child.

“There are cases of abuse around the girls and people believe that ‘it’s a girl, she does not have a voice.’ So, the level of implementation of the child rights law in Ogun State is very low at this time.

“The government needs to come hard and make sure that this law is not just a law but it becomes a tool that guides every action towards protecting every girl in Ogun State,” Sanni said.

The State Coordinator of CPN, Barrister Adedamola Lapite blamed the poor implementation on culture and lack of the willpower to implement it.

“The key reasons while it has been a challenge are basically two reasons. Culture, the culture that makes us believe that children do not have rights, that their rights are subsumed under the parents. That’s a key problem.

“Unless we understand children have rights, the implementation of a law protecting their rights would be a herculean task,” Lapite said.

However, the State Chairman of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), Dr Kunle Ashimi submitted that the poor implementation of the Child Rights Act is not limited to Ogun State.

“To be honest with you, the Child Rights Act has not yet been fully implemented anywhere in this country, otherwise we will not have a lot of things happening with children. Children should find support anywhere they go. So, we hope that the government will do more,” Ashimi said.