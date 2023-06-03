Group Laments Outcome Of 2023 Poll, Mobilises For Obi

A socio-political group, the Concerned Citizen of Nigeria (CCN), has described the last round of election across the country as a coup d’état against the Nigerian people. Members of the group, who are affiliated to the opposition, Labour Party (LP) in Lagos State, point- edly accused the electoral umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of subverting the will of Nigerians, particularly the youths who had hoped that the poll would be transparent and fair.

According to the group in a press conference on Friday, the swearing in of President Bola Tinubu is an affront to the 1999 Constitution as he failed to meet the statutory requirements to be invested with power.

Speaking on behalf of the group, one of the facilitators, Mr. Seyi Akinde, stated that though his group is unhappy with the outcome of the poll, it would however help mobilize the youths and other vulnerable segments of the Nigerian society to put in place a government that would work for the people.

Akinde, who spoke alongside other members of the Lagos State chapter of the Labour Party such as Stephen Emordi Omoba, Chinedu Alex, Foluso Leigh and Tokunbo Ajibola, however maintained that the journey towards the enthronement of good governance in the country would be long drawn and tough.