Group Knocks REC Over Comments On Bayelsa Election Results Manually

A Group known as Good Governance Advocacy Group (GGAG) In Bayelsa State has knocked the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner of the state, Obo Effanga for saying that the results of the November 11 governorship election in the state would be collated manually.

Effanga was reported to have made the disclosure on Wednesday in Yenagoa during an interactive meeting with religious leaders and faith-based organisations.

He was reported to have said”But just to clear all doubts, the election is going to be won and lost at the polling unit.

But GGAG while reacting to the REC’s remarks in a statement on Friday and signed by its Coordinator, Godwin Ebiware, said it was surprising that Effanga did not give reasons why the commission would collate results manually.

The statement read “The Federal Government spent billions of naira to secure Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) but out of a hidden agenda by the political parties in Bayelsa in connivance with the Independent National Electoral Commission, has decided to abandon the electronic transmission of the November 11 election results in real-time.

“It will be recalled that the opposition parties at the federal level are still in court over the inability of the INEC to transmit results of the February 23 presidential election results in real-time.”

The group also called on the Bayelsa State Police Command to exercise neutrality ahead of the forthcoming governorship polls in the state.

The GGAG described as disturbing the “partisan statement” credited to the Commissioner of Police in the state that the safety of Peoples Democratic Party members and supporters could not be guaranteed if they visited Nembe-Bassambiri to campaign.

Checks indicated that the state campaign council of the PDP had cancelled its planned visit to the community on Thursday following the position of the police commissioner.

Ebiware stated “Only some weeks ago, the self-same Commissioner of Police said that peace has returned to Nembe-Bassambiri after the ugly disturbances that led to the deaths of some individuals.

“Is the Commissioner of Police saying that the opposition parties are free to go to campaign in other local government areas? Will there be an election in Nembe-Bassambiri if the PDP is not free to go there and campaign?

“INEC and the police should be put on notice that the peace in Bayelsa State should be allowed to reign and should retrace whatever sinister steps they plan to take concerning the November 11 gubernatorial election.”