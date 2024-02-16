Group Knocks NASS C’ttee Over Alleged Plans To Delegate Navy’s Constitutional Role To Non-State Actors

The Africa Peace and Security Watch Initiative (APSWI) has slammed the National Assembly over its alleged plans to involve non-state actors in the policing of the country’s blue waters and deep sea.

In a statement signed by its Country Director, Professor Opeyemi Ola, the group in strong terms condemned the move which could potentially see ex-militants secure the nation’s economic assets in the oil and gas sector.

Opeyemi specifically faulted the House of Representatives Committee on Petroleum Upstream for even contemplating initiating legal frameworks to break the monopoly of the Nigerian Navy.

He said safeguarding the nation’s territorial waters is the exclusive preserve of the Navy and any attempt to delegate that responsibility to private firms will be resisted by all.

“We have received with shock the attempt by the Alhassan Ado Doguwa-led committee to initiate legal frameworks to break the monopoly of the Nigeria Navy in the policing of the nation’s blue water and deep sea,” Opeyemi lamented.

“We at the Africa Peace and Security Watch Initiative are not only disappointed but ashamed of Doguwa and his team for even considering this despicable idea without proper consultation or research.

“It is no secret that the use of such unconventional security agents might cause greater security challenges in the future especially as it involves ex-militants. They pose a bigger threat to the assets they intend to secure.

“It is just like handing over the Central Bank of Nigeria or the nation’s database to internet fraudsters to manage. The outcome would only be adverse.

“No country in the world allows private individuals to execute oil pipeline surveillance and the protection of critical national assets. The safeguarding of the nation’s territorial waters is the exclusive preserve of the military.

“Instead of contract criminals, why not support the Navy in every way possible to enable it to effectively secure oil and other critical national assets in coastal communities?

“It is safer to strengthen our gallant troops to perform their constitutional responsibility.

“This is a warning to Doguwa and his likes to forget their planned legal framework that will empower the private security institutions. Another era of militancy could be on the horizon. “