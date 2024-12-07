Group Knocks Go Alia Over Benue’s N513bn Allocation

Share

A coalition of concerned citizens and accountability advocacy groups has raised alarm over the management of funds by Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, questioning the lack of transparency and accountability in the use of an unprecedented N513 billion allocated to the state.

In a statement jointly signed by Dennis Agema who is the President, Network For Transparent Governance (NTG) and Oliver Omenka, the Secretary-General, the coalition said since the removal of the fuel subsidy by President Bola Tinubu on May 29, 2023, Benue State has experienced an astronomic increase in federal allocations, soaring from an average of N3.5 billion to between N11 billion and N12 billion monthly.

He added that the Local Government allocations have also seen a rise, with a minimum of N9.7 billion now disbursed each month. This financial surge has resulted in over N346 billion flowing into state accounts in just a year and a half.

Despite this influx, the coalition has expressed deep concern regarding the lack of visible improvements in key sectors such as infrastructure, healthcare, and education. The group lamented that communities continue to grapple with longstanding challenges, and the promises made by Governor Alia during his campaign—such as clearing salary arrears and returning internally displaced persons to their homes—remain unfulfilled.

The statement reads, “As a coalition of concerned citizens and accountability advocacy organizations, we feel compelled to address the worrisome trends emerging under the administration of Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State. Despite a significant increase in financial resources available to the state under his watch, we are witnessing a stark lack of transparency, accountability, and commensurate development.

“1. Surge in Federal Allocations: Since the removal of the fuel subsidy by our dear President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on May 29, 2023, Benue State’s federal allocations have astronomically increased from an average of N3.5 billion to between N11 billion and N12 billion monthly.

“The lowest allocation recorded during the Alia administration was N10.1 billion in February 2024. Additionally, local governments, which previously received N3.5 billion, are now allocated a minimum of N9.7 billion each month. This translates to over N346 billion entering state accounts in just a year and a half.

“2. The Question of Resource Utilization: Given this unprecedented influx of resources, we must ask: where are these funds going? The absence of visible improvements in infrastructure, healthcare, education, and social services under Governor Alia is alarming.

“Our communities continue to face the same, if not worsening, challenges that have long hindered our development. The lack of substantial projects or programmes funded by these allocations is unacceptable.

“We recall vividly that during the campaigns, Alia promised to clear the arrears of salaries, pensions and gratuities within his first 100 days in office. He also promised to return the internally displaced people to their ancestral homelands within the first 100 days of his administration. He has failed to deliver on any of those promises but he expects the people to be clapping for him.

“3. Increasing Debt Burden: In a shocking development, the Alia administration has sought additional loans, including N34.69 billion in August 2024, despite the considerable federal allocations received. This decision raises serious concerns about fiscal responsibility and governance.

“The total loans accumulated under Governor Alia’s leadership have reached an astonishing N167.69 billion in just one year. This trend of increasing debt without a clear plan for sustainable development is a source of concern for every discerning mind.

“4. Total Financial Resources and Outcomes: Considering both the federal allocations and loans, the total financial resources available to the Alia administration and the 23 local governments in the state amount to approximately N513 billion in less than two years.

“Yet, this substantial financial influx has not translated into meaningful improvements for the people of Benue State. The disconnect between available resources and visible outcomes is urgent and cannot be justified.

“Governor Alia is running a one-man government anchored on zero transparency and accountability. He awards contracts unilaterally and does not recourse to either the State Executive Council or the State House of Assembly. In all the few roads and other countable projects he has done, there was no due process and no bidding was advertised. Yet, the State Assembly members watch and say nothing.

“5. Demand for Probity: The people of Benue State deserve to know how their tax money and federal allocations are being utilized. We call on Governor Alia to provide a comprehensive report detailing expenditures and the impact of these monumental resources.

“The public should have access to information regarding the allocation and utilization of funds to ensure that their needs are being met.

“6. Prioritizing Sustainable Development: We urge the Governor to prioritize the welfare of the people over accumulating debt and personal wealth. It is imperative that our state’s finances are managed with integrity, foresight, and a commitment to genuine development. The current trajectory of borrowing without clear benefits to the state is unsustainable and detrimental to Benue’s future.

“We expect Governor Alia to remember that he was voted to serve the people and to act in their best interests, ensuring that the benefits of increased resources are felt by all.

“The people of Benue State deserve better governance, and we will continue to advocate for the transparency, accountability, and development our state needs.

“This is a task we will continue to pursue for the future of our state”, the coalition submitted.

