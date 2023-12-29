Group Kicks Against Marriage of 4-Year- Old Girl to 54-Year-Old Man in Bayelsa

A Child Rights Advocacy Group in Bayelsa State, DO Foundation, has kicked against the marriage between a four-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man, which took place on December 26, at Akeddei Community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the state. The group said the marriage is not only illegal and criminal but against the constitution and the Child Rights Act. DO Foundation, in a statement, yesterday, signed by Chairperson, Elvis M a n n i e , confirmed the development, insisting that the foundation has launched an investigation into the development with the hope of saving the child.

T h e foundation described the said child marriage as horrendous, despicable and a criminal act, capable of retarding the giant strides made by the gov- ernment and people of Bayelsa State in the area of protection of child rights. It noted that the Child’s Right Law was domesticated in 2016 and is still in force in Bayelsa State, “This law criminalises child marriages and child betrothals with punishment of imprisonment and heavy fines.”

The Foundation called on the Government of Bayelsa State, the Gender Response Initiative Team and all stakeholders in the Gender Response system, including the security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into the unfortunate incident, with a view to protecting the child from sexual exploitation, while calling for the arrest and prosecution of all persons “found culpable in this despicable event.”

It was gathered that the illegal marriage between the four year old girl and the 54-year-old man identified as Elder Akpos was at the instance of the girl’s parents claiming that the 54-year-old man was her husband in their previous life. Community sources said that the girl claimed that the man was her husband who died mysteriously in their previous life and that over the years, she has been moving from place to place, to be birthed under different parents, searching for her former husband.

“The little bride said if she was not allowed to marry her husband, she would have no other business in Akeddei community, and that she was going to die peacefully and go her way. “In order to avoid losing the girl to death, the people of Akeddei decided to organise a glamorous wedding ceremony to mark the union of the two previous life lovers,” the source said.