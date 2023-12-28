Group Kicks Against Marriage Of 4-Year-Old Girl In Bayelsa

DO Foundation, a Child Rights Advocacy group in Bayelsa State has kicked against a marriage between a four-year-old girl and a 54-year-old man which took place on December 26, 2023, at Akeddei community in Sagbama Local Government Area of the State.

The group described the marriage as illegal, and criminal which it said is against the constitution and the Child Rights Act.

DO Foundation, in a statement issued on Thursday and signed by Elvis Mannie Esq. The chairperson insisted that the foundation has launched an investigation into the development with the hope of saving the child.

According to Barr. Mannie, the foundation described the said child marriage as horrendous. despicable and criminal activity, capable of retarding the giant strides made by the government and people of Bayelsa State in the area of protection of child rights.”

He noted that the Child’s Rights Law was domesticated in 2016 and is still in force in Bayelsa State, “This law criminalizes child marriages and child betrothals with punishment of imprisonment and heavy fines.”

The Foundation called on the Government of Bayelsa State, the Gender Response Initiative Team and all stakeholders in the Gender Response system, including the security agencies to launch a thorough investigation into this unfortunate incident, with a view to protecting the child from sexual exploitation while calling for the arrest and prosecution of all persons found culpable in this despicable event”.

It was gathered that the illegal marriage between the Four-year-old girl and the 54-year-old man identified as Elder Akpos was at the instance of the girl’s parents claiming that the 54-year-old man was her husband in their previous life.

Community sources said that the girl claimed that the man was her husband who died mysteriously in their previous life, and that over the years, she has been moving from place to place, to be birthed under different parents, searching for her former husband.

“The little bride said if she was not allowed to marry her husband, she would have no other business in the Akeddei community, and that she was going to die peacefully and go her way.”

“In order to avoid losing the girl to death, the people of Akeddei decided to organize a glamorous wedding ceremony to mark the union of the two previous life lovers.” The source said.