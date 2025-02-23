Group: It’s Afijio’s turn to produce Rep

Share

A non-political group, Concerned Afijio Youths (CAY), has charged leaders of the political parties in Oyo Federal Constituency to narrow the House of Representatives nomination to Afijio.

In a communique issued at the end of the group’s meeting held at Jobele, the headquarters of Afijio Local Government Area, recently, the stakeholders unanimously resolved that parties must produce a credible consensus candidate to contest the next election meant to fill the seat at the House of Representatives.

Signed by the Youth Forum’s chairman, Mr. Aluko Abiodun, the stakeholders said that both Afijio and Atiba Local Government Areas are one and share common goals, aspirations, and virtues.

He added that the Atiba Local Government Area having had third successive terms in the House of Representatives should relinquish the seat voluntarily through the popular decision of the Afijio people.

The youths said the gesture would foster mutual respect and understanding, stressing that it would equally strengthen development in the area.

The forum admonished all Youths from Afijio to prosecute the agitation peacefully and constructively, noting that they are optimistic about reaching an amicable resolution devoid of rancour.

“Oyo Federal Constituency has been one of the strong federal constituencies representing Oyo State in the Federal House of Representatives. But representatives have been emerging from Oyo town without opening the door of the Green Chamber for the people from Afijio Local Government Area to represent the Constituency at the Second House of Law in Abuja”, he said.

“Without mincing words, as we approach 2027, there is a lot to start asking the People of Oyo Federal Constituency, to see the reason to consider Afijio as a part of the Federal Constituency, by allowing the area to produce a Candidate for the House of Representatives beyond the fixed limit of highest determiners.”

“Nonetheless, no candidate from Afijio Local Government can represent Oyo Federal Constituency at the Lower Chamber without the strong support of people of Oyo town, which has the highest number of voters with three out of four Local Government Areas under Oyo Federal Constituency.”

“However, Afijio, Atiba, Oyo East, and Oyo West are Four Local Government Areas that form the Oyo Federal Constituency. Since 1999, Oyo has been the only one producing the Rep Members representing our Constituency.”

