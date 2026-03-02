Group Issues Ultimatum To Public Office Holders Seeking Elective Position To Resign

A group, Centre for a Better Society in Nigeria (CBSN), has said the actions of some appointed political office holders in Edo State have generated widespread public concerns and cautioned them to run their affairs according to constitutional provisions.

In a statement by the Executive Secretary of the group, Obue Kennedy Edetalen, group wondered why serving public office holders are engaging in partisan political activities while still occupying the office without first stepping down as provided by law.

In view of this, the group therefore issued a 48-hour ultimatum to any such public office holder to resign his or her appointment or rescind their ambition or their continued stay in office may be challenged in a court of law.

While calling on such political office holders to resign their appointment or suspend their political ambition, the group argues that active participation in partisan politics while holding a public office not only undermines public confidence, but also contravene constitutional and statutory provisions governing public conduct.