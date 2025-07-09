Group Initiates Award To Reward Journalists For Devt Reporting

A private sector player, Maistrade Multipurpose Cooperative Society, said it has initiated an award to reward journalists who engage in development reports and in contributing to nation building.

The group said that the initiative was born out of its commitment to encouraging Nigerian media practitioners and organisations to always prioritise developmental reporting that will help in solving societal challenges.

Maistrade’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Benjamin Aduli, explained that his group wants to promote responsible journalism in Nigeria, as well as help practitioners to excel in their chosen career.

He disclosed that the “award Categories include, Best Investigative Coverage, Best Visual/Video Report, Best Overall Media House.

“ Cash prizes include ₦500,000 for 1st place, ₦300,000 for 2nd place, and ₦200,000 for 3rd place.”

According to him,“ the initiative seeks to encourage Nigerian journalists and media houses to prioritize developmental reporting, with a particular focus on cooperative finance, agricultural innovation, and national transformation projects.

“ The inaugural edition of the award will recognize the three best reporters and media outlets that provided exceptional coverage of the Maistrade Press Conference.

“ Winners will be announced at the AssuredInvest Cooperative Trust Fund Official Launch and Breakfast Meeting scheduled for July 19, 2025. The top three entries will receive cash prizes and award plaques during the ceremony.

“This award is our way of saying thank you to journalists who shine a spotlight on national growth rather than just political noise,” he said.