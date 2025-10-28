Group Inaugurates Women’s Wing, Reaffirms Commitment To Tinubu’s Re-Election

The Asiwaju Mandate Group, AMG, has inaugurated its Women’s Wing in Odigbo Local Government Area of Ondo State, with a strong call for unity, mobilisation, and grassroots engagement ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

Speaking at the event, the State Women Coordinator of AMG and former Commissioner, Hon. Yetunde Adeyanju, expressed appreciation to the leadership of the group and commended the women for their steadfastness and courage despite intimidation and harassment.

She stated that the purpose of the gathering was to sensitise women across the state on the re-election bid of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027, emphasising that the women of Ondo State must take the lead in mobilising massive support for his victory.

Hon. Adeyanju lauded President Tinubu for his numerous developmental projects in Ondo State and across the country, as well as his empowerment initiatives that have positively impacted women through various federal schemes.

She also commended the Minister of Interior and convener of AMG, Dr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, for his people-oriented leadership and continuous support for women in Ondo State. She described him as “a Minister with a human face, ever willing to listen and always ready to help,” adding that his stabilising role within the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ondo State cannot be overemphasised.

The women, in unison, offered prayers for the Minister’s continued success in office and in all his endeavours.

Hon. Adeyanju reaffirmed that as the AMG State Women Coordinator, her mandate is to ensure that every woman in Ondo State votes for the APC and President Tinubu in the 2027 presidential election.

She disclosed that the AMG Women’s Wing would intensify its campaigns across the nooks and crannies of the State, with ward-level meetings and grassroots engagements to guarantee overwhelming victory for the President.

The women’s gathering unanimously endorsed President Tinubu’s re-election bid, pledging total commitment to the cause.

In their remarks, several speakers at the event commended the Minister of Interior for his steadfastness in strengthening the APC in Ondo State, noting that through his influence and grassroots connections, many individuals from opposition parties have joined the APC.

They said, “At a time when some are busy setting up new political movements to lure members away, BTO has ensured that APC members are comfortable where they are and is bringing new members into the fold in droves.”

In his address, the Director General of AMG, Asiwaju Olumuyiwa Asagunla, applauded the State Women Coordinator and the entire women’s structure for their passion and loyalty to the AMG movement.

He conveyed greetings from the convener, Dr Tunji-Ojo, reiterating that AMG was birthed to propagate the achievements of President Tinubu and ensure his overwhelming re-election victory in 2027.

He recalled that Ondo State delivered 63.86% of votes for President Tinubu in the 2023 election, expressing confidence that through sustained mobilisation and dedication, the figure would rise to over 90% in 2027.

According to him, “AMG was not established for rhetoric but for results, and that is why since its inauguration in 2024, we have not relented in our grassroots mobilisation across all senatorial districts.”

The event was graced by prominent members of the AMG, including the Chairman, Leaders Council, Senator Yele Omogunwa; Ondo State Commissioner at the NDDC, Hon. Otito Atikase; Deputy DG, Ondo South, Hon. Afolabi Iwalewa; and AMG Secretary, Hon. Corporal Nanaopri Esq., among others.

Also in attendance were coordinators and stakeholders from all six local government areas of Ondo South Senatorial District, alongside party leaders, community women, and loyal supporters of President Tinubu’s mandate.