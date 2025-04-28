New Telegraph

April 28, 2025
  Group Inaugurates Board

Group Inaugurates Board

Ijeawele Group (IG) has inaugurated new board of directors at its first quarter’s board meeting in Lagos. The induction marked a pivotal step in the company’s bid to strengthen governance and drive sustainable expansion across its operations.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prosper Orji said that the inauguration heralded a new phase in the company’s evolution.

He said: “This induction is more than a formality — it’s the beginning of a new era. With this board, we are committed to deepening accountability, scaling our impact, and staying focused on our core: building a safe, digital, and wealth-building ecosystem for transport investors and drivers.”

