Group Inaugurates Board

Share

Ijeawele Group (IG) has inaugurated new board of directors at its first quarter’s board meeting in Lagos. The induction marked a pivotal step in the company’s bid to strengthen governance and drive sustainable expansion across its operations.

The Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Prosper Orji said that the inauguration heralded a new phase in the company’s evolution.

He said: “This induction is more than a formality — it’s the beginning of a new era. With this board, we are committed to deepening accountability, scaling our impact, and staying focused on our core: building a safe, digital, and wealth-building ecosystem for transport investors and drivers.”

Share