Group Ignites Lagos With Dazzling Combat Extravaganza

Share

The African Knockout Championship (AKO6) once again solidified its status as the only pan-African Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) championship, uniting elite fighters from Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Morocco, Benin Republic, Angola, South Africa, Ivory Coast, and Ghana.

This thrilling event transformed Lagos into the epicentre of African combat sports, delivering a spectacular night of high-octane entertainment, unmatched athleticism, and captivating showdowns.

Held at the iconic Monarch Event Center, AKO6 featured electrifying matchups across featherweight, light-heavyweight, middleweight, lightweight, and women’s bantamweight divisions, cementing its reputation as a must-watch spectacle.

Fans were treated to a series of unforgettable moments, further proving AKO’s ability to combine world-class sportsmanship with pure adrenaline.

In a gripping main event, the Democratic Republic of Congo’s Ananias Mulumba, nicknamed “Metal,” showcased dominance with a second-round TKO victory over Nigeria’s “Smiling Assassin,” Jackiel Anyana, securing his place in the championship finals and sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Share

Please follow and like us: