Group Hosts Train‑The‑Trainers Programme For Inclusive Learning

A group, the Soulution Nest Education Initiative has hosted “Empowering Guides: A Train-the-Trainers Programme for Inclusive Learning”.

The virtual event, held penultimate Saturday, brought together participants from across continents in a shared mission to advance inclusive education. Soulution Nest Education Initiative was founded by Mrs. Henrietta C. Ikediashi alongside Mrs. Olufunke Amos an ICT/ learning and development specialist serving as one of the Board of Trustee members.

The facilitators of the event which took place in Lagos were internationally recognised experts who delivered transformative sessions. Those who spoke at the event include Ms. Anju Bhatia who is the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Future Wise Education, Dubai, spoke on the topic, Parent Empowerment: Equipping Parents with Confidence and Practical Tools to Support Their Children’s Growth.

Also, Mrs. Naomi Adedoyin Ololade, an ABAT certified specialist presented a paper on Reinforcement Strategies from the Nigerian Perspective in Comparison with Global Practices while Prince Agwu, an Applied Social Policy Expert, addressed Developmental Governance and Community Responsibility Towards Inclusion in Nigeria.