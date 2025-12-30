Group Highlights Federal Devt Initiatives In S’East, Distributes Food Items In Anambra

In a bid to support vulnerable families and reinforce community welfare during the christmas season, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA) has distributed food items to residents of Anambra State, reaffirming its commitment to grassroots development and social support across the South East.

Speaking at the food distribution event, the National Coordinator of SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, said the initiative was designed to ensure that the spirit and joy of Christmas reached households across communities, particularly amid prevailing economic challenges.

Enwere noted that christmas was a season that symbolizes hope, sacrifice, and love, stressing that SERHA’s intervention was a modest but sincere effort to translate these values into practical action.

According to him, the exercise reflects SERHA’s broader vision of touching lives in meaningful ways and standing with the people at critical moments.