Group Hails Uzodinma’s Appointment As Renewed Hope Ambassador

A South East political support group for President Bola Tinubu, the South East Renewed Hope Agenda (SERHA), has described the appointment of Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, as the Renewed Hope Ambassador as both timely and strategically vital for the region and the country at large.

Commending President Tinubu on Uzodinma’s appointment, the group said his elevation reflects President Tinubu’s deep confidence in his leadership capacity, political loyalty, and unwavering commitment to national unity.

A statement issued by National Coordinator SERHA, Belusochukwu Enwere, added that the appointment demonstrates the President’s recognition of the governor’s ability to help consolidate the administration’s plans for inclusive governance and strengthened national cohesion.

Enwere noted that Gov Uzodimma has consistently demonstrated exceptional dedication to the ideals of the Renewed Hope mantra, adding that his new role would further reinforce grassroots mobilisation, deepen political engagement, and expand public trust in government initiatives.

He said: “Governor Uzodimma’s appointment as Renewed Hope Ambassador underscores his unwavering loyalty to Nigeria and the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“It is a clear reflection of the confidence President Tinubu and our great party place in his capacity to deliver on national objectives. His visionary leadership continues to inspire hope, not only in Imo State but across the South East.”

SERHA highlighted the governor’s performance in Imo State, describing him as a master strategist whose governance style has transformed the state’s political and socio-economic landscape.

The group pointed to improvements across critical sectors, including infrastructure, security collaboration, and economic revitalisation as evidence of Uzodimma’s effectiveness and suitability for higher national responsibilities.

According to the group, Uzodimma’s contributions extend beyond state boundaries, as he has emerged as one of the leading voices for South East integration into the national political framework.

Enwere stressed that the governor’s new appointment provides the region with an enhanced platform to push for equity, inclusion, and development within the broader national agenda.

“Governor Uzodimma has proven time and again that he is not just a leader for Imo State but a statesman whose influence resonates across Nigeria. His capacity to unite diverse interests and drive constructive dialogue makes him an invaluable asset to the President’s Renewed Hope vision,” SERHA stated.

The group further congratulated the governor on what it described as a well-deserved honour. It said the appointment serves as a testament to Uzodimma’s steadfast commitment to transformational governance, his political maturity, and his ability to deliver results even in challenging circumstances.

SERHA expressed optimism that the governor’s expanded role will catalyse more development opportunities for the South East, while also strengthening the Tinubu administration’s nationwide consolidation efforts.

“His appointment is not just a victory for Imo State, but for the entire South East and Nigeria as a whole,” the group added, reaffirming its support for the Tinubu administration and its confidence in Governor Uzodimma’s continued contributions to national progress.