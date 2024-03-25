Group Hails Uzodinma Over Appointment Of Aides

The Imo Social Contract Group (ISCG) has hailed Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma for rising above sentiments in appointing his aides. In a statement by Convener Fabian Ihekweme at the weekend, the group commended Uzodinma for considering merit, particularly experience and proficiency in the appointment of personal aides including the recent appointment of Chief Ferdinand Uzodinma as Deputy Chief of Staff (General Services).

It described Ferdinand’s appointment as a step in the right direction as it was fundamentally based on merit considering his competence, administrative expertise, wealth of experience, record of performance and undisputed allegiance to the state. According to the group, the appointment indicated that the governor shunned sentiments and sourced for best hands as aides in line with his administration’s widely applauded resolve to harness home-grown proficiencies to further guarantee multi-sectoral good governance and productivity in the state.