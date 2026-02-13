Group Hails Tonlagha As Economic Stability Champion

The Hope Alive Initiative (HAI), has hailed philanthropist and businessman Mr Matthew Tonlagha on his 50th birthday, describing him as a patriot, community builder, and visionary entrepreneur who has invested significantly in building a better Nigeria.

In a statement signed by its Director of Press and Communications, Ernest Omoarelojie, the civil society organisation described Tonlagha’s life journey as inspiring and remarkable, from overcoming a serious health challenge early in life to building notable businesses and, more importantly, lifting thousands out of poverty through sustained philanthropic interventions.

“His leadership style, rooted in fairness, inclusion, and responsibility, has guided and elevated communities, enterprises, and national institutions toward stability and growth,” the statement said.

“Through MATON Engineering Nigeria Limited, Tonlagha built a thriving indigenous enterprise that has not only achieved commercial success but has also created thousands of jobs and nurtured local talent.”