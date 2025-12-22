Group Hails Tinubu Over Rescue Of Abducted School Children

The 313 Network for Asiwaju 2027, a grassroots support group championing President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, has commended the President and Nigeria’s security forces for the successful rescue of all abducted students and teachers from St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary School in Papiri, Niger State.

In a statement at the conclusion of its end-of-year congress held in Lafia, the group described the release of the final batch of 130 students on Sunday as a “monumental victory” that underscores President Tinubu’s commitment to the safety and security of Nigerian citizens, particularly vulnerable children.

The congress, which featured exhaustive deliberations among members from across the country, highlighted the President’s decisive actions following the November 21 abduction of 303 students and 12 teachers by armed gunmen.

The statement noted that initial efforts saw about 50 students escape on their own, followed by the rescue of 100 more on December 8 through sustained security operations.

The final release of the remaining 130 students, as confirmed by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Communication, Sunday Dare, has now accounted for all victims.

The group praised President Tinubu’s leadership in deploying security agencies and coordinating operations that led to the safe return of the children to Minna, where they were received by Niger State Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago and reunited with their families after medical examinations.

“The President’s prompt and strategic response to this crisis demonstrates his Renewed Hope vision in action—protecting lives, restoring hope, and ensuring that no Nigerian child is left behind,” the statement signed by Ambassador Toby Prince Udo, its national coordinator added.

“This achievement attests to the effectiveness of his administration’s security architecture and a clear signal that Nigeria is safer under his leadership.

“We are deeply grateful to Mr. President for his decisive leadership that brought every single child and teacher home safely. This is Renewed Hope in tangible form.”

The 313 Network for Asiwaju 2027 also expressed profound gratitude and admiration for its Grand Patron and Financier, Senator Mohammed Sani Musa, representing Niger East Senatorial District and widely celebrated as 313.

“As the visionary founder, Grand Patron, and Financier of this movement, Senator 313 has tirelessly mobilized millions in support of President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda,” the statement declared.

“His strategic leadership, patriotic zeal, and selfless dedication have transformed the Network into a powerful force for positive change.

“As his devoted followers and disciples, we salute Senator 313 for his exemplary service, loyalty, and remarkable ability to bridge divides while amplifying the voice of the people,” the group said.

The Network particularly thanked Senator Musa for his immense support to Mr. President, especially in the area of economic development, where his contributions have helped drive key reforms and initiatives yielding tangible benefits for Nigerians.

The 313 Network for Asiwaju 2027 reiterated its full endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term in 2027, citing his successes in security, economic reforms, and infrastructure development as reasons to rally nationwide support.

“With leaders like President Tinubu and Senator 313 at the helm, Nigeria’s future is brighter than ever,” the statement concluded.