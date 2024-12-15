Group Hails Tinubu Over Oluyede’s Appointment As COAS

Share

…Calls on Agents of Destabilisation to Give Up on Nigeria

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network (RHAN) has commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), citing his impressive resume and extensive experience as reasons for the endorsement.

The group said Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s background is marked by exceptional leadership skills, demonstrated during his tenure as commander of the infantry corps, where he coordinated ground assaults and ensured the success of various military operations.

In a statement signed by Comrade Abba Abubakar, its Director of Publicity, the Network expressed confidence in Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s ability to bring his expertise and integrity to bear in his new role, ensuring the continued safety and security of Nigeria.

Abubakar vowed that the group will support the Nigerian Army under Oluyede’s leadership to defeat all the enemies of Nigeria waging war against the country particularly in Northern Nigeria.

He noted that to them, the COAS is a well-known nationalist who has used his previous positions to the benefit of all troops.

They praised his commitment to soldiers’ welfare, emphasis on better accommodation, equipment, and training, and promise to implement new strategies to improve operational effectiveness.

The Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network called on agents of destabilisation to give up on Nigeria, citing the appointment of Lt. Gen. Oluyede as a clear indication of President Tinubu’s dedication to the country’s security and prosperity.

They urged all Nigerians to support the new COAS and the Armed forces in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“We, the Renewed Hope Ambassadors Network, commend President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS). This appointment is another proof of President Tinubu’s commitment to assembling the best heads in the nation’s security forces to lead the Armed forces,” Abubakar said.

“Lt. Gen. Oluyede’s impressive resume and extensive experience make him an excellent choice for the position. As the former commander of the infantry corps, he demonstrated exceptional leadership skills, coordinating ground assaults and ensuring the success of various military operations.

“His participation in international missions, such as the ECOMOG mission in Liberia, and his experience in the North East theatre, commanding the 27 Task Force Brigade in Operation HADIN KAI, further solidify his credentials.

“We are confident that Lt. Gen. Oluyede will bring his expertise and integrity to bear in his new role, ensuring the continued safety and security of Nigeria. His commitment to soldiers’ welfare, emphasis on better accommodation, equipment, and training, and promise to implement new strategies to improve operational effectiveness, are all commendable.

“We call on agents of destabilisation to give up on Nigeria, as the appointment of Lt. Gen. Oluyede is a clear indication of President Tinubu’s dedication to the country’s security and prosperity. We urge all Nigerians to support the new COAS and the Armed forces in their efforts to maintain peace and stability in the country.

“As Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede takes on his new role as the Chief of Army Staff, he must remain focused on his vision for a stronger, more formidable military.

“His commitment to soldiers’ welfare, better accommodation, equipment, and training will undoubtedly boost their morale and effectiveness in combating crime. The task ahead is daunting, but with his leadership and expertise, the Nigerian Army can achieve great things.

“To achieve his goals, Lt. Gen. Oluyede must stay vigilant and adaptable, navigating the complex security landscape of Nigeria. President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has demonstrated his commitment to assembling the best heads in the nation’s security forces, and we urge him to continue this trend.”

