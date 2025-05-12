Group Hails Tinubu Over Akinola’s Nomination As S’West Devt Commission

Share

The Ijesa Community Development Assembly (ICDA) has applauded President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for nominating Dr. Charles Akindiji Akinola as the pioneer Managing Director of the newly established South West Development Commission (SWDC), describing the move as a bold and visionary step toward regional transformation.

In a statement released over the weekend, ICDA Chairman, Asiwaju Olayinka Fasuyi, hailed the appointment as a well-deserved national recognition of Dr. Akinola’s decades-long service to public administration, governance, and sustainable development.

Fasuyi said: “This prestigious and well- deserved appointment is a glowing testament to Dr. Akinola’s enduring legacy of excellence, visionary leadership, and unwavering commitment to public service, particularly demonstrated during his meritorious tenure as Chief of Staff to the former Governor of Osun State, Adeboyega Oyetola.

“Dr. Akinola has consistently exemplified brilliance, innovation, and strategic insight in governance, development planning, and capacity building, qualities that will undoubtedly position the South West Development Commission as a beacon of regional transformation, economic empowerment, and inclusive growth.”

“The entire Ijesaland is immensely proud of this national recognition and expresses deep gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his foresight in entrusting this critical mandate to such a competent and illustrious son of Ijesaland.”

