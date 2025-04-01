New Telegraph

Group Hails Tinubu For Establishing NCDC, Wants Technocrat As MD

A group, North Central Media Forum (NCMF), has hailed President Bola Tinubu for establishing the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) with the aim of addressing developmental challenges in the region.

It equally called on the president to appoint a technocrat and seasoned administrator as a pioneer Managing Director of the commission.

In a statement in Abuja Saturday, the forum coordinator, Abubakar Yakubu, recalled how regional agitations in the Niger Delta region gave birth to the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) by the late President Musa Yar’Adua in 2007, thereby reducing the tensed atmosphere in the area He noted that the amnesty programme of Yar Adua was also a key factor in quelling tension in the region which is the nation’s life wire.

According to the forum, the subsequent creation of the North East Development Commission by former president Muhammadu Buhari as well as the North West, East and Central Development Commissions by the President Bola Tinubu’s administration, all the geo political regions have been given the sense of belonging in the scheme of things.

