Group Hails Tinubu For Assenting To Electricity Reform, Judiciary Uniformity Bills

An agenda-setting caucus of serving and former members of the House of Representatives under the auspices of the Faculty Board of Initiatives and the Coalition of South-South Community for United Nigeria for Justice and Equity has commended President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for reform-oriented leadership in the last two weeks.

The groups hailed the President for signing into law the electricity reform bill and the uniformity of retirement age for judicial officers saying it was historic.

Dean, of the Faculty Board of the Initiatives, Hon. Eseme Eyiboh who made the declaration at a world press conference in Abuja on Monday said Tinubu has since his swearing-in shown that he is prepared and ready to lead to the promised land.

“We as a caucus and group want to thank President Ahmed Bola Tinubu for the reforms he has brought to bear on the nation, particularly in the judiciary and electricity sector.

“By signing into law the electricity reform bill, Mr. President has set in motion the repositioning of the electricity sector. With this law, individuals can now generate, transmit and distribute electricity meaning that more Nigerians will have access to cheaper and reliable energy.

“Similarly, he signed into law the uniformity in retirement age of judges bill. Apart from strengthening the rule of law and creating room for a robust judiciary, the nation will now be better placed to reap from the experience of judges”

Continuing, Eseme, who is a former spokesperson of the House of Representatives said “Before now, judges at state and national level used to retire at the age of 60 or 65 thereby denying the nation the benefit of enjoying long years of experience from our judges.

“With this law, judges can go up to 70 years at all levels and this will help the judiciary, especially in the quick dispensation of justice because we will have more judges in the system”, he stated.