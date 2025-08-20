…Says Poll Good Democratic Example

A coalition of Election Observers has commended the recent conduct of the Bagwai/Shanono State Constituency bye-election by the Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC), describing the process as credible.

The group made this observation while addressing a press conference in Kano on Tuesday.

Led by Maxwell Peters, the coalition also described the election as peaceful and transparent, devoid of any violence, intimidation or thuggery.

“The Shanono/Bagwai bye-election of 16th August 2025 has set a positive example of how democratic elections should be conducted in Nigeria – peaceful, transparent and credible.

“Our teams were deployed across polling units, collation centres, and strategic locations to monitor the entire electoral process. After careful observation, interaction with stakeholders, and review of reports from the field, we are pleased to state the following:

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) demonstrated commendable professionalism in the conduct of the election. Electoral materials arrived promptly in most polling units, and accreditation, voting, counting, and collation processes were carried out in substantial compliance with the electoral guidelines.

“The election was largely peaceful. Security agencies discharged their duties with neutrality and fairness, ensuring a secure environment for voters to exercise their franchise without intimidation.

“The results as announced by INEC reflect the will of the people. Counting of ballots at the polling units was done in the presence of party agents, observers, and voters, with results openly displayed for public verification.

“We urge the winning party to be magnanimous in victory and to ensure inclusive governance that addresses the needs of all constituents,” it said.

The coalition also urged the loser to accept the result of the election in good faith.