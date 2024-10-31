Group Hails Sen. Kalu’s School Infrastructure Intervention

Share

The apex sociopolitical youth group in the South East zone, Coalition of South East Youth Leaders (COSEYL), has commended the senator representing Abia North Senatorial district, Dr Orji Uzor Kalu, for the massive rehabilitation and construction of classroom blocks, furniture and other learning equipment in over 78 primary and secondary schools in the district.

The group in a statement issued by the president general, Comrade Goodluck Ibem, described the feat as extraordinary, making it difficult for hoodlums, miscreants and the destitute to turn government schools in Abia North to homes and hideouts used as operational base to carry out their nefarious activities.

According to Ibem, “Abia North has taken the centre stage in education as a result of the groundbreaking interventions of a man who understands the true meaning of leadership and representation of his people.

“Before now, Abia North has had several other senators but none have been able to perform the extraordinary magic wand senator Orji is currently doing in the zone.

His capacity to deliver is unquestionable.” He noted that Senator Kalu’s school infrastructure interventions have kept the children away from school and hawking of wares during school hours, because of the enabling environment and availability of basic needs for primary and secondary schools in the zone. As result, he called for more support for him.

“The people of Abia North are, indeed, happy that their senator left his several businesses to answer the clarion call of serving them as their senator.

“We call on all and sundry to continue supporting Senator Orji Kalu who has brought outstanding development and progress to their door steps within a very short period of representing them.”

