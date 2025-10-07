Group Hails Otuaro Over 160 N’Deltans On PAP Scholarship, Others

A group under the auspices POLIVOX, has commended the Interim Administrator of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Dr Dennis Otuaro, for his outstanding performance, particularly in the area of education and human capital development across the Niger Delta region.

In a statement yesterday in Abuja, Publicity Secretary of POLIVOX, Afekhai John, hailed Otuaro for successfully facilitating scholarship awards for over 160 Niger Deltans under the PAP scheme, noting that the initiative has rekindled hope among youths who had previously abandoned their educational pursuits due to financial constraints.

According to him, Otuaro’s proactive leadership and transparent management of the amnesty programme have restored public confidence and repositioned the initiative as a credible vehicle for peace and empowerment, moving the region from a paradigm of pacification to one of prosperous productivity.

He said: “Upon assuming office, Dr. Otuaro inherited a programme at a crossroads. “His administration has since executed a philosophical shift, moving beyond stipends to what stakeholders now call the Otuaro Doctrine, a focus on high-value, future-proof education and sustainable entrepreneurship. “This is not just about giving a man a fish, or even teaching him how to fish.”